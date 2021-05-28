Waco man becomes TikTok famous

WACO, TX — A Waco creative is going viral on TikTok to the tune of millions of views. We caught up with Sean Griffin to find out the magic behind his mega hits.

"Really my main goal is for somebody to laugh," said Sean.

He's been making people laugh since middle school and now it's making him money.

"Did you ever expect this to happen?" asked 25 News Anchor Lindsay Liepman.

"No. I did a video and I came back and it was 500k views. I was like ah, whatever. Then I'm at a million and I was like quit playing with me. Now it's at 10 million. I did another and it got 1.3 million. I was like okay I think I'm catching on to something," said Sean.

A video with his barber gave Griffin his own catchphrase.

"That's kind of the trademark when people see me. Thirty dollars! They see me at the mall and say hey you're the guy! The feedback has been great," said Sean.

But if you think he's an overnight success, Sean is sure to tell you he's been creating content with his team for a long time.

"I hope I can continue to put Waco on the map and we have a lot of great people already doing it and I want to follow in their footsteps," said Sean.

You can follow him on TikTok and Facebook @itsseansean and on Instagram @itzseansean.