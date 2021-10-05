Two cousins share their passion for growing pumpkins with Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Texas is the number four state for pumpkin production meaning Halloween is big business in the state.

The Agrilife extension says up to 8,000 acres of pumpkins are grown in Texas every year.

This type of squash brings in more than $7 million a year to the state economy, according to the Texas A&M Agrilife extension.

Most pumpkins are grown in west Texas but for two cousins who grew up in Bosqueville, their little pumpkin patch is a labor of love.

This is a story about girl power.

At the corner of Old Steinbeck Road and Lake Shore Drive, you'll find two Bosqueville cousins who are farmers' wives who decided to start their own business venture growing pumpkins.

And that's how Waco Pumpkin FarmHers was born.

Emily Lochnear is one-half of the team.

"If you see our name you immediately know it is owned by women," said Lochnear.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension credits west Texas with producing 90% of the state's pumpkin crop.

While these local ladies do grow some of their own, too much rain this year meant they had to outsource.

"We each planted some last year and got our feet wet," Lochnear said.

Her cousin Caitlin Book, the other half of the duo, is growing something a little different.

"My own little pumpkin is due any day now," Book explained while pointing to her baby bump.

Pumpkins are not their full-time job but more of a hobby that's grown into a passion.

"We do pray over our pumpkins. We want our pumpkins to go into people's homes and bring peace and happiness and joy and a little bit of Jesus into their family's lives," Book said.

They may even be planting seeds for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"If you decide you want to be a farmer, go for it," Book said. "There's nothing stopping you."

The pumpkin patch along with a sorghum maze, photo-ops and games is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. at Old Steinbeck and Lake Shore in Bosqueville.