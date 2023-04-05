'Sharing the Gospel with our community': UMHB hosts 84th Annual Easter Pageant

BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is hosting their 84th annual Easter Pageant led by over 200 students, faculty and staff.

This free pageant has become a tradition for many Central Texas families and attracts thousands of visitors watch year. The students gathered one more time to prep for their big day.

"It really helps us share the gospel with our community with our students and really with the world around us," said Brandon Skaggs, vice president for Student Life.

For students this is a time to share a monumental moment.

Nicholas McDaniel, who was cast as Jesus by the university President Randy O'Rear, shared what an honor it is to be chosen for such an important role.

"I am thankful for UMHB because they don't pick people based on a theater background or any skills of that nature," McDaniel said. "They purely pick based on character and who they feel will best represent the university — and I am very honored that to be me."

Reflecting on the story and teaching of Jesus Christ and the historical figures from the Gospel that led up to Jesus's Resurrection.

"And I think that is one of the most beautiful things," said Ruth Lawson, who portrays Mary. "That it is not Nick's show, it is not Katy's show and it is not Mike's. It is all of ours together and it is the Lord's show that we get to be a vessel for him moving."

The pageant is on a first come first serve basis and will only be shown on April 5.

For location and show times, you can visit their website here.