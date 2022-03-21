Salvation Army of Bell County hosting mobile food distribution

KILLEEN, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bell County hosted their second monthly mobile food distribution on North 2nd Street in Killeen. This location is home to Greater Killeen Community Clinic, but it is also where residents must travel more than a mile to find healthy and affordable food, making this region a food desert.

"A lot of the members in this community depend on public transportation or they walk,” said Capt. Dawn Beckham.

Having to do so can mean you have a long way to go when you are carrying groceries, leaving residents to depend on corner and convenience stores for their produce.

Local volunteers supported the Salvation Army of Bell County's 2nd annual food distribution, serving over 250 bags for those in need. But for one couple, they came to pay back a helping hand. For Karin and Tim Tunstill, being of service to others holds a deeper meaning. The couple shared when they arrived in Killeen in 1993, their family had to use the food bank for thanksgiving.

"We know what the blessing you receive is like when you get someone like the Salvation Army or the food bank giving you food," said Tim Tunstill.

Today, they make it their life's mission to do the same for others in need.

"There is a need for the community to support each other and help each other in any way we can," says Karin Tunstill.

The food distribution will continue every third Tuesday of each month.