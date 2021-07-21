Nolanville uplifting community with Empowerment and Reinvestment Zones

From Avenue H to Monarch Park is where the City of Nolanville is kicking off its Empowerment and Reinvestment Zones project.

For nearly five years the city of Nolanville has been working on the creation of ERZ's; construction has already started in the Woodlands neighborhood. Residents who live in the area say they are excited for what’s to come.

For 20 years Pearlie Williams has called Nolanville home. She traded in the big city of Chicago for a quiet life in Bell County.

"A lot of things have changed since I came here," Williams said. "This park started out with nothing.”

What was once an empty lot, is now Monarch Park.

“I’m so happy to see that this park came together after all," said Williams. "It means a lot because the children have a place to play and I can sit in my backyard and watch what's going on."

The park was one of four previous grants to improve the Woodlands neighborhood, with more changes to come.

City Manager Kara Escajeda said they want to uplift the community while making sure options for affordable housing expands.

“They’re expanding it for bike lanes and expanding the sidewalks that are going to lead all the way up to the park," Escajeda said. "As for those improvements, we don’t want to make it accessible or on affordable for the people who are living there currently. It’s really gratifying to see all of these projects finally coming together it takes a lot of time and a lot of incremental development.”

While there is still a laundry list of things to do, Williams said she is just glad to see the city get the ball rolling.

“It makes me feel good, I feel really good about it - this is exciting," Williams said.

Improving health, safety, and quality of life is what the city hopes to achieve with these empowerment and reinvestment zones.