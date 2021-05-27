National nonprofit makes annual stop at Fort Hood to honor fallen service members, first responders

FORT HOOD — A National nonprofit aimed at honoring fallen service members and first responders during the month of May made their annual stop at Fort Hood Thursday.

The folks with Carry The Load had a chance to meet up with 1st Cavalry Division's Dorse detachment before heading to their next stop. Even getting a chance to see them perform.

Carry the Load is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring our nation's military, first responders and their families.

”We’ve dedicated our month of May to all those fallen heroes, first responders, active duty, veterans, all of them,” said Michael Garlock, Assistant Relay Manager for the West Coast Relay.

Participants come together to walk and cycle across the country in a massive relay that leads them all to Dallas over the Memorial Day weekend.

”Our walks are usually about five miles and people will come out and walk those with us. Our biking legs are to get us between cities and those are usually longer, around 40-miles,” said Garlock.

That’s why 1st Cavalry Divisions' Horse Detachment was more than happy to put on a show for them.

”It’s a huge honor to be able to perform for heroes like this that have come before us and continue to carry that message and carry that load so that veterans as they get out and troopers can get the treatment and help that they need,” said Cpt. Siddiq Hasan, Commander of 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment

The journey across the country hits home for many of those participating. Many have served or lost people close to them.

”I personally do it for a friend of mine who was a paramedic in DC who passed away. I do it in his memory, but I also do it to honor all of those who have served and the ones that have given their lives and the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country,” said Garlock.

Those serving in 1st Cavalry Divisions' Horse Detachment wanted to get a message to carry the load.

”Thank you for your service and your support and continue to do great things and we’ll continue to support you the best we can here in the Horse Cavalry Detachment,” said Cpt. Hasan.

All those participating in the Texas portion are making their way to Dallas and should be arriving on Sunday just in time for memorial day.