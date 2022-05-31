Midway ISD student to take stage at Scripps 2022 National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is back!

Now 234 spellers across the country and around the globe will compete for the chance to be the champion.

Midway Middle School's very own Vihaan Sibal will take the stage for the fourth time.

His journey began with a simple push from his teacher, Mrs. April McAdams, and sparked his passion for words. Sibal’s first spelling bee competition was in the 3rd grade and since then he has traveled across the country making his way to the nation’s capital for the Scripps 2022 National Spelling Bee.

As a veteran competitor, he hopes to take home the trophy and said that when it is time to hit the stage, you must "give it all you got.”

This is an inspiration to many students just like him and a way to bring joy to the art of spelling to our community.

His former elementary school teacher said his work ethic is “unbelievable, and the support that he has from his parents is very successful they push him to achieve.

As they cheer on their fellow panther to step onto the national stage once again this week.

The competition begins at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday and wraps up Thursday evening.

The champion wins $50,000 in cash, $2,500 in prizes from Merriam-Webster, $400 in reference works from Encyclopedia Britannica, a commemorative medal, and the Scripps Cup.

You can watch this year’s bee on free-streaming platforms ION Plus and Bounce XL channels.