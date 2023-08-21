Important Cause: Sunshine Recovery House second home

WACO, Texas — Drugs and alcohol abuse affects people from all walks of life and the road to recovery is not easy, especially when a person does not have a healthy environment to go home to.

Recovery housing is a shared living space that promotes sustained recovery from substance use disorders. The Sunshine Recovery House is the only non-profit organization that allows women to stay in their home immediately after they undergo treatment or have gone to jail.

With only a few transitional homes in Waco, Jen Tobin shares that the "Pink Lady" is completely full and she even has had to turn women away.

"We became more long term, and that wasn't our mission," Tobin said. "Our mission was to be transitional but there was a need especially with our rent rising in Waco for their to be something more."

The Sunshine Recovery House did not know where to turn until one day someone gave them a call. It was Kayley George who purchased a house just blocks away, looking to use it for an important cause.

"Over the months while we started updating it, I started thinking what this house can be used for it has 10 bedrooms, four bathrooms and it is a massive home and I didn't know what I was going to do," George said. "I just knew I had to do something, that is why I came up with an idea of a sober living home."

The new home will be called "Pearl" and it will allow women to live freely as long as they follow the rules.

"So after they've gotten a little sobriety under their belt, they've been in rehab for a little while," George said. "That's when they can be eligible for a home like this, it's a second step home to help women move on with their lives and their recovery and get more independence on their journey."

What Tobin is calling a "Blessing" for the organization to continue to help women live better lives.

"I love this house and I love this organization and I feel like the partnership with Kayley is going to be a blessing to this house," she said.

A total of 16 women will be able to live in this house. They already have a list of women ready to move-in as soon as possible. For more information on Sunshine Recovery House or how you can donate you can visit their website here.