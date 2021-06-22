"Grandma is having fun again"; senior center helping seniors get back in the groove

2020 was an isolating year for us all, but especially for our senior citizens. Many of whom were forced into isolation because of a high risk of catching COVID-19, but now over a year later, some seniors are getting their groove back.

Betty Kimbrough remembers the days of isolation.

“I was at home, retired disable, and doing a lot of shopping and see being cooped up that low that made it probably even worse,” said Kimbrough.

Now that things are opening back up, those days are happily behind her.

Kimbrough said, “I had no idea it was so much fun. So many activities and stuff. If you don't like to do this, you go do that. If you don't like to dance, you go do crafts. when I got in here and I said OMG , I wish I'd have been here here two years, three years ago."

“Many seniors are isolated, especially due to COVID. There's been some fear with that. The senior center gives them an outlet to come in and meet people their same age, their same situation," said Senior Center manger Jeremy Bumgardner.

Bumgardner takes immense pride in putting a smile on his members faces.

He said, "That's what we do every day is ensure a safe environment where our seniors can come in and do their passions and pursuits and reconnect with their friends from across town, and that's awesome. I get to do that for a living and I really consider myself blessed."

Kimbrough says she tries to come to the senior center every single day! The classes that she has taken has even pushed her to prioritize her health.

“I eat healthier. They have healthy food here and it's good," Kimbrough said.

At the Lions Club senior center Kimbrough feels seen and heard.

“When I first came here, they tout to me. And it was like, they was glad I was here. And I was like, Oh, I got to go back. That is very important to help people, you know, running the place, that are friendly and making sure everything's going good with you, when you come here," Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough encourages everyone who fits into the requirements head over and become a member. She says her only complaint is that they aren't open all day.

All area seniors are welcomed to join and become a member, membership is open to those 55 and older for free. For more information click here.

