Forever Young Scholarship Fund: Keeping Sakyra Young's name alive

WACO, Texas — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the US.

In Central Texas, the recent seven deaths that happened in Waco and Killeen were all tied to domestic violence.

The murder of Sakyra Young in 2020 devastated not only her family but the Waco Community. The Forever Young Scholarship Fund was then created to keep Sakyra’s name alive and reward star-studded students just like her.

On her 23rd birthday, the fund awarded 11 Waco High School Students and gave them a head start as they pursue higher education.

“My daughter's legacy lives on by honoring students through the scholarship foundation," says LaToya Wells, Sakyra’s mother.

The Forever Young Scholarship Fund also raises awareness of domestic violence with hopes to one day break the silence.

"The scholarship itself and the story is very meaningful,” says Senior Recipient Victora Lnares.

Many recipients like herself feel honored to continue achieving their dreams, something Sakyra is no longer able to do.

Founders Keith and Tracy Guillory's say their mission is to continue to change more lives and to reward more students.

For more information on the scholarship fund, you can visit their website here.