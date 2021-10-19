Cultural Arts of Waco Bridge of Souls Memorial honors those who died in the community

WACO, Texas — During the Waco Cultural Arts Fest, community leaders, healthcare workers, and residents came together at Indian Spring Park to acknowledge the lives lost due to COVID-19 in Waco and McLennan County.

The memorial also showcased the Bridge of Souls Memorial that displays the first 600 people who died in our community.

President of Cultural Arts of Waco says the silhouettes, "are very personal and very poignant to read. Receiving them was tough too."

The memorial also used ribbons to honor the first responders and front-line workers who risked their lives to save others.

"It means so much for us to be able to memorialize all the lives lost," says LaShonda Marley-Horne, Director of Waco-Mclennan Public Health District.

The memorial gave many people a chance to honor their loved ones.

Visitors were able to view various messages and personalized silhouettes from the family members of those who died.

Cultural Arts Waco hopes this exhibit is able to, "join heavy hearts in hope."

The memorial will be on display until the end of the month. Cultural Arts Waco is trying to add 80 more silhouettes to make it a total of 680, the number of souls we lost to COVID-19 in McLennan County.