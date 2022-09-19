Copperas Cove ISD to kick-off 'Start with Hello Week'

COPPERAS COVE, Tx — With a mission to make their school community a safer one Copperas Cove ISD is kicking off their "Start with Hello Week" at all campuses to create an inclusive environment where every student feels they belong.

Hello Week is a part of the Sandy Hook Promise to reduce student isolation, prevent bullying, and provide an inclusive environment where every student feels like he/she belongs.

"Start with Hello is one of the organization's programs to teach students to be connected with each other. Each campus will host a list of activities throughout the week for students to have fun and meet someone new."