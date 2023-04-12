Copperas Cove elementary school creates their own books for National Literature Month

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — April is National Literature month — and across the country readers and authors are diving into their favorite books and sharing how literature has played an important part in history and culture.

According to the New York Times, reading scores on exams declined in half of the states in 2019 — with only 35 percent of 4th graders proficent in reading.

For students at J.L. Williams/Lovett Ledger Elementary they are one step ahead in creating books on the topics they love.

"I talked to the kids about characters and settings and conflict and resolutions and how we all put that together in a book," librarian Savannah Taylor said.

For a little over two months, Taylor's class has worked on writing and creating the artwork for their books. Student Camilla O'Neal is working on a book about kindness she hopes to share with her family and friends.

"It helps make people smile and not sad," Camilla said.

It's to instill the importance of literature, tools they can use for a lifetime.

"To learn more and go to different places," Shane Mance said.

Copperas Cove ISD (CCISD) is making it their mission to ensure students are strong readers at a young age and to train teachers to be literary instruction experts.

"My biggest goal is get them comfortable with writing and show them writing is fun and for them to carry that throughout their educational career," Taylor said.

For more information on Copperas Cove ISD you can visit their website here.