'College For Kids' is exposing children to the world of S.T.E.M.

KILLEEN, Texas — Exposing children to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math can promote academic growth and help them become better problem solvers and learners.

The Boys and Girls Club is partnering with "College for Kids" at Central Texas College to expand this opportunity to more kids in our communities.

Many teachers take the summer off to rest and relax. But for George Lander, he says "he still has work to do."

"Fields are opening up in S.T.E.M and these kids need to start at an earlier age so that they know a lot of it already before they get to high school," Lander said.

He is teaching kids across Central Texas how to code, expanding their math skills and their creativity. Knowledge that expands from one classroom at CTC to the next thanks to the help of the Boys and Girls Club.

It's a successful partnership and accomplishment for Jocelyn Larkin.

"I have always has an interest in programs that promote wellness in children, STEM being really important because that is just where the future is moving," Larkin said.

It was Larkin's idea to get the Boys and Girls Club involved with hopes that kids who enter the program leaves with something they can hold on to for their future.

"This is the piloting prototype year and we're hoping that it will continue many more summers," said Isabel Hubbard of the Boys and Girls Club.

The partnership has already surpassed the number of students many instructors have seen in recent years. The program still have openings and it is free. To register please visit their website here.