Calling all artists! The City of Temple is looking for art submissions for a new mural

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is calling on all artists to send in submissions for the Market Loop Mural project.

The mural will be train-themed and is planned for a concrete wall along Market Loop with the goal of brightening the spirits of visitors heading to the hospital.

“Distraction is one of the best ways to help a child cope with necessary medical care,” said Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Community Development. “The Market Loop Mural will play a key role in providing much-needed distraction for children on their way to the hospital for treatment.”

Those whoe are interested can visit templetx.gov/mural to print off one of 12 design templates. The designs can then be submitted by email to nglover@templetx.gov or mailed to 101 North Main Street, Temple, TX 76501.

Submissions will be accepted through August 31 and the chosen submissions will be announced on Sept. 7.

