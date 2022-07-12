BOUNCE Ministry repairs homes in Waco

WACO, Texas — BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery provides opportunities for students to assist communities in their efforts to "bounce back" through long-term disaster recovery and home rehabilitation projects.

Approximately 100 students across Texas and New Mexico are lending a hand in Waco to not only rebuild homes but to restore hope and improve the lives of residents in need in our community.

A task that runs deep for volunteer Jillian Dixon, who wants to give back the same care she received from her foster mother to those longing for a home; what she refers to as the “goodness in their life,” something she did not have when she was younger.

BOUNCE's mission is to continue to improve lives in Waco for those in need and teach the youth the importance of serving in their communities.

“It is a significant impact to the homeowners that they are working with and impacted by so many different hardships, that we're just loving on them,” said Sydney Johnson, a community mission specialist.

The students will continue to work on various residences in our area this week until project completion. For more information, you can visit their website here.