Belton ISD students virtually travel the world in 24 hours

Some students in Belton ISD got the chance to expand their worldview, and travel the world virtually in 24 hours, from the comfort of their classroom.

24 students from North Belton Middle School chatted virtually with a wide range of people from 24 countries in 24 hours, a part of the district's 2nd Annual World Stampede Day.

One of the organizers, 6th grade Social Studies Teacher at North Belton Middle Cindy Harvey said, "We have such an inquisitive group of kids here. They are excited constantly to learn about the world and the cultures and meet people."

Harvey and the students pulled an all-nighter, interviewing folks on the other side of the world every hour.

6th grader Alana Martinez at North Belton Middle got the chance to speak to some people from Norway.

"I’m very excited to be able to have this opportunity to talk to people all around the world," said Martinez.

While her classmate Kameron Smith interviewed some college students from China and found out they actually share a lot in common.

Smith said, "I just finished the interview in China and I learned a lot about just them, in general, they listen to a lot of the same music as we in the United States do. Learning about the country and it gives you someplace to go when you get older and some people to visit learning about them is amazing."

"We’ve had so much help from administrators our principal was wonderful with it and parents really were involved with helping with everything from bringing snacks to helping me make connections with people around the world," Harvey said.

Harvey said they are already planning to participate next year.

Lake Belton High and Middle School also participated in the event.