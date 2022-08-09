Back-to-School Haircuts happening at OG's School of Hair Design

KILLEEN, Texas — Districts across Central Texas are heading back to school next week for the fall semester. OG's School of Hair Design is providing children of all ages with free haircuts to feel confident on their first day.

This annual event began when owner Kevin Lane saw a need in Killeen. With the support of his community, he is now able to help families who are falling on hard times.

"Different things that are going on, haircuts are going up. A lot of times parents with four and five kids can't afford it," says Lane.

To fulfill every haircut that walks through their doors, graduates from the barber school stop by to lend a hand. Kimberley Jeffrey is one of them; she graduated as a licensed barber three years ago, volunteering this week as a way to "pay it forward" for those in need. She adds that her goal for the children in her community is to "feel top notched," when they head back to school. A positive start to a new year.

For more information on OG's School Of Hair Design, you can visit their website here.