'A more inclusive workplace': Waco cafe celebrates a year of firsts

WACO, Texas — Since 2016, Bitty and Beau's Coffee has created a path for all to be accepted and included in communities across our country, including Waco.

They are now celebrating one year of combining coffee and smiles.

"Working with everyone else here, it's been one heck of an eye-opener," Hayden Mason, an employee said.

"It's kind of really opened my heart a little bit more, not just with my co-worker or shift leader, but also with everyone else,"

Another employee, who made an impact not only in Texas but across the world, is Blake Hyland.

At 14 years old he suffered a life-threatening brain injury putting him in a coma for five weeks with a 50 percent chance of surviving.

"The doctors said if I didn't, I would be on the ventilator for the rest of my life," Hyland said.

But his family envisioned another life for him and did not give up.

Today, he works at Bitty and Beau's greeting guests and building community with his fellow co-workers.

Sharing laughs, jokes and words of wisdom.

Blake shared how he loves Bitty and Beau's because it gives so many people an opportunity to work.

Bitty and Beau's Coffee is located at 110 Franklin Avenue in downtown Waco.

They are open from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website here.