Central Texas Voter Guide - May 3, 2025

Key Dates and Deadlines

Thu, April 3: Voter Registration Deadline
Tue, April 22: Early Voting Begins
Tue, April 22: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Tue, April 29: Early Voting Ends
Sat, May 3: In-Person Voting
Sat, May 3: Early voting ballots by mail deadline (7:00 p.m.)

You can register to vote by clicking here.

Eligibility requirements:

  • You are a United States citizen; 
  • You are a resident of the county where you submit the application; 
  • You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day. 
  • You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and 
  • You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

In-person Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 3.

Find voting locations by clicking here.

Acceptable forms of photo ID:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)
