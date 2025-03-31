Central Texas Voter Guide - May 3, 2025

Key Dates and Deadlines
Thu, April 3: Voter Registration Deadline
Tue, April 22: Early Voting Begins
Tue, April 22: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Tue, April 29: Early Voting Ends
Sat, May 3: In-Person Voting
Sat, May 3: Early voting ballots by mail deadline (7:00 p.m.)
You can register to vote by clicking here.
Eligibility requirements:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
In-person Voting
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 3.
Find voting locations by clicking here.
Acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)