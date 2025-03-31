Central Texas Voter Guide - May 3, 2025

Key Dates and Deadlines

Thu, April 3: Voter Registration Deadline

Tue, April 22: Early Voting Begins

Tue, April 22: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline

Tue, April 29: Early Voting Ends

Sat, May 3: In-Person Voting

Sat, May 3: Early voting ballots by mail deadline (7:00 p.m.)

You can register to vote by clicking here.

Eligibility requirements:



You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

In-person Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 3.

Find voting locations by clicking here.

Acceptable forms of photo ID: