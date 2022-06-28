Watch Now
Politicians point fingers in wake of horrific & deadly Texas migrant smuggling operation

Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 12:39:26-04

Who's to blame in the wake of the smuggling operation that left 50 dead in back of trailer abandoned in San Antonio?

Politicians are pointing fingers.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says it's President Biden's fault.

"These deaths are on Biden," Abbott said in a Twitter post.

President Biden replied to the governor's criticism in a statement today about the smuggling deaths.

"Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy, and my Administration will continue to do everything possible to stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry," Biden said.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) is blaming Abbott.

“This is another example of Gov. Abbott’s failed policies," Gutierrez said. "He has now overseen the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and the largest Migrant death in Texas history -- all while telling us he's got it all under control. Another avoidable tragedy. More avoidable deaths. It is tragic and frustrating."

Gutierrez has been at odds with the governor since last month's school massacre in Uvalde that left 21 dead.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) turned on Democrats.

"How many more people have to die before Dems give a damn?" Cruz said on Twitter.

