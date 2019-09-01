Menu

Video and audio of Hurricane Dorian hitting the Bahamas

Posted: 5:04 PM, Sep 01, 2019
Updated: 2019-09-01 18:15:41-04
Bahamas woman explains her experience with Hurricane Dorian's feederbands

We talked to Rosie Lopez in North Eleuthera, Bahamas by phone as Hurricane Dorian's powerful feeder bands passed her home. She says she didn't experience a direct hit but she did endure Tropical Storm force winds.

"It's pretty ugly right now we're in the outer bands, the surf is really really rough and high right now. I've lost a few trees outback and in the front. I thought it would be over right now, but we've been getting hit all night. I think we lost power sometime in between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Praying for the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama because I can't even imagine that storm hitting here at that strength."
Rosie Lopez

View more videos of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas below:

This article was originally published by T.A. Walker on WPTV.com.

