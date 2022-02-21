Police say man strangled woman who broke into St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man fatally choked a woman who broke into his St. Louis home over the weekend, police there said.

The incident happened Sunday evening in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police investigators said the 34-year-old woman broke into the home around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, and a man inside the home confronted her and put her in a chokehold until she was dead.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said, and the man was arrested. Police did not immediately release the names of the woman killed or the man arrested and did not release any other information on the incident.