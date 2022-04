DENTON, Texas — Denton police said on Saturday there was a large police presence at Greenlee Street and I-35 E.

Police report an unknown suspect purposely struck a vehicle before fleeing.

The suspect is accused of aggravated assault and is still at-large.

Police say they do not believe the suspect is still in the area.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. Their exact condition was not disclosed.

Police said there is no threat at this time to the public.