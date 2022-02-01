Police: Missing Houston man's body found in Dallas weeks after disappearance

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston man's body has been discovered nearly eight weeks after his disappearance, said police.

Taylour Young, 25, was last seen on Dec. 9, 2021, while running errands during his lunch break near Tanglewood.

Young's body was discovered Jan. 19 in the trunk of his vehicle at an impounded vehicle lot in Dallas, said police.

His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

No official cause of death has been announced yet.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with more information regarding Young's death is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.