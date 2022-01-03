Police: Man shot with flare gun during road-rage incident

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that one motorist shot another with a flare gun during a road-rage incident.

The Washington Post reports that the incident occurred Saturday in Bowie, which is in Prince George’s County.

Police said the man who was shot by the flare gun was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Authorities said they’re searching for the alleged shooter. He was driving a white Ford pickup that had a white cap on the bed of the truck.

Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. during some kind of argument. The chief said that one of motorists had followed the other to a parking lot.

Video released by police shows two men standing outside their vehicles and arguing. It also shows one of motorists shooting the other with a flare gun. The man who was struck was hit in the cheek.