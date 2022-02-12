Police: Injury by man who severed arm was self-inflicted

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A man discovered stumbling downtown with a severed arm is believed to have inflicted the injury himself, police said.

The victim was injured with a band saw used to cut meat, but didn’t work at the market where the saw was located, police said.

“At this point, after speaking with numerous witnesses and reviewing hours of both store and neighboring footage, it appears the incident was self-inflicted,” police said in a statement this week.

Public works crews who were in the area saved the man’s life by applying a tourniquet while waiting for first responders to arrive, police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was alerted but ended its investigation because the victim didn’t work for the market where the saw was located.