Police arrest 15-year-old for March murder of Waco teen

UPDATE

WACO, Texas — An arrest has been made in the March 28 murder of 16-year-old Justin Sharp.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday.

UPDATE

Police have identified the victim of a murder in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive near Guthrie Park as 16-year-old Justin Sharp.

Waco police are continuing to investigate the homicide.

A suspect has not been named in the case, police said.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Waco police are investigating the murder of a male who was shot Tuesday in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive near Guthrie Park.

The yet-to-be-identified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Police say the victim was 16 years old.

Police responded to the call about 1:30 p.m.

A suspect has not been arrested in the case.

FROM WACO POLICE :

Anyone with information should call Waco police at (254) 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.

