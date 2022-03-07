Watch
Police: 11-year-girl dead after falling underneath morning school bus

(Credit: Famiy photo)
Annaliese Backner
Posted at 7:29 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 09:35:12-05

PARACHUTE, Colo. — An 11-year-old girl from Colorado is dead after slipping Thursday while trying to catch her school bus, said police.

Annaliese Backer, who was also nicknamed Anna, slipped and ended up under the moving school bus, according to the Parachute Police Department.

Backer was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The death is being investigated as an accident, with the cause of death being preliminary labeled as blunt force trauma.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing. An autopsy has been ordered.

