Pokémon Company donates $200K to help Syria, Turkey earthquake victims

TOKYO, Japan — The Pokémon Company International is donating $200,000 to help support children and families impacted by the recent Turkey, Syria earthquakes.

As of February 23, the death toll count has passed over 47,000.

Meanwhile, at least 164,000 buildings have either collapsed or are so damaged that they need to be demolished, Turkey reports.

"Our hearts are with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by the recent earthquakes," the company said in a statement.

The money will be donated towards GlobalGiving and their Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund.

Earlier this week, much of the region was hit once again, this time with a magnitude 6.3 earthquake.

It's reported that 3 people were killed and 213 were injured.

To donate to the fund today, click here.

To learn about other ways you can help the people of Syria and Turkey, click here.