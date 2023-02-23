Watch Now
Pokémon Company donates $200K to help Syria, Turkey earthquake victims

Japan Pokemon Go
Koji Sasahara/AP
In this Monday, July 18, 2016 photo, a stuffed toy of Pikachu, a Pokemon character, is surrounded by children during a Pokemon festival in Tokyo. "Pokemon Go," a compulsive smartphone game has not been made available to the Japanese public yet as of Wednesday, July 20, 2016, as a rumor circulated on the internet that it would come out on that day. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 14:05:32-05

TOKYO, Japan — The Pokémon Company International is donating $200,000 to help support children and families impacted by the recent Turkey, Syria earthquakes.

As of February 23, the death toll count has passed over 47,000.

Meanwhile, at least 164,000 buildings have either collapsed or are so damaged that they need to be demolished, Turkey reports.

"Our hearts are with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by the recent earthquakes," the company said in a statement.

The money will be donated towards GlobalGiving and their Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund.

Earlier this week, much of the region was hit once again, this time with a magnitude 6.3 earthquake.

It's reported that 3 people were killed and 213 were injured.

To donate to the fund today, click here.

To learn about other ways you can help the people of Syria and Turkey, click here.

