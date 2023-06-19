Planting Seeds: Owner of GG's Flower Hut shares success story, giving back to community

Nestled in the Historic Elm Street Quarter, there’s another piece of history currently blossoming.

Owner of GG's Flower Hut, Gil Heflin, has been growing her floral business for over a decade.

"The support that we're getting from all diverse people in the community, especially in Waco...It’s really, really diverse," Heflin said.

“I love being a Black owner, especially a female Black owner," Heflin added.

"My mother was a florist in Waco and she always wanted a shop, so in 2010, I said, 'hey, I'm going to get you a shop'."

Once the idea was planted, it didn’t take much for it to flourish. GG’s Flower Hut quickly became the go-to place for affordable yet unique flower arrangements.

" I try to stay unique because flowers are ever changing, especially after COVID," people don't realize the flower industry was hit very, very hard because there was no one to go out there and harvest the plants.>

While recovering from the pandemic, Heflin’s world would change forever. She would lose her beloved business partner.

“My mom passed last October but I think she would be proud of me," Heflin said.

Heflin uses everything her mom taught her about plants and pours it back into her community!

For the past three years, Heflin has donated the bouquets for the Miss Juneteenth Pageant.

She was also recently recognized for her contributions during the Juneteenth Parade.

"The title is honorary business Marshall for Juneteenth 2023," Heflin said. "A long title but it means everything, every word means everything. I want to teach the next generation that giving back to your community is important"

