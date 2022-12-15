Pilot ejects before jet crash near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base: Report

VILLAGE, Texas — A military jet reportedly crashed in White Settlement Thursday morning, news outlets reported.

As first published by WFAA, around 10:15 a.m. emergency crews were dispatched near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on reports of a crash.

The White Settlement Police Department has since confirmed the pilot ejected successfully.

However, their current condition remains unknown at this time.

Police said the streets surrounding the incident have been closed off as they continue their investigation.

In a statement released to WFAA, Lockheed Martin said an investigation is underway.

"We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully," Martin said.

"Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.