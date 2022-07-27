Watch Now
PHOTOS: Texas mom wanted in AMBER Alert surrenders to deputies

Kristine Whitehead, the mother wanted in connection with Friday's AMBER Alert issued out of Kempner, is now in custody.

Whitehead surrendered peacefully at the Bosque County Sheriff's Office at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

She says her three children are safe.

