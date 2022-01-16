Watch
Photos: 'Massive' fire reported in Hearne

Fire crews overnight battled what Robertson County EMS described as a massive apartment fire in the 700 block of East Brown Street. No injuries were reported, but eight apartments were a total loss, Robertson County EMS said in a Facebook post.

