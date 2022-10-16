PHOTOS: Fire levels downtown Marlin business

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire



A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire



A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire



A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire



A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire



A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire



A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire



A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire



Prev 1 / Ad Next