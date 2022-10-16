Watch Now
PHOTOS: Fire levels downtown Marlin business

A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze.

A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. Photo by: John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire
 1 Marlin.jpg A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.Photo by: Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire
 6 Marlin.jpg A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.Photo by: Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire
 5 Marlin.jpg A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.Photo by: Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire
 2 Marlin.jpg A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.Photo by: Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire
 4 Marlin.jpg A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.Photo by: Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire
 7 Marlin.jpg A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.Photo by: Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire
 8 Marlin.jpg A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.Photo by: Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire

A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.Photos by John McLaughin / Westphalia volunteer fire
