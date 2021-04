COLLEGE STATION, TX — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Sunday, April 25, morning.

College Station Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a car just after 2 am on Sunday near the University and College Main area.

According to CSPD, on a green light the car entered the intersection and collided with the pedestrian.

The 21 year-old pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.