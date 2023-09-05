Paxton trial updates: Texas Senate begins hearing impeachment arguments

By Texas Tribune Staff, The Texas Tribune

Ken Paxton has long positioned himself as one of the country’s strongest conservative attorneys general. In more than two terms as the state’s top lawyer, he has relentlessly sued the federal government over issues from immigration to health care and the environment.

But in May, the Texas House impeached Paxton on accusations of bribery, dereliction of duty and disregard of official duty. On Tuesday, the suspended attorney general’s trial in the Texas Senate begins. Paxton’s latest political battle comes after he has faced criminal investigations, legal battles and accusations of wrongdoing for years. Still, Texas voters have twice reelected him, most recently in November.

The trial is expected to hinge on his relationship with a real estate investor and political donor — and could prominently feature details of an alleged extramarital affair. Paxton's attorneys argue that the allegations are baseless or fall under the legitimate duties of the attorney general’s office.

Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

