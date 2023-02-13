Passenger killed in Gatesville crash: Texas DPS

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 74-year-old Gatesville woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on US 84 in Coryell County, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported Monday.

Mary Lee Tickell, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse that was exiting a private drive, was “killed upon impact,” DPS said.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m., roughly .01 miles west of Gatesville.

According to DPS, a 34-year-old Gatesville man – driving a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 pickup – was traveling eastbound and the Traverse – driven by a 68-year-old Gatesville woman – pulled onto US 84.

“According to the investigating Trooper, the driver of the Traverse failed to yield right-of-way, and pulled into the path of the eastbound pick-up truck,” DPS said in the release. “The pick-up truck collided with the passenger side of the Traverse,” killing Tickell.

Justice of the Peace Coy Latham pronounced Tickell dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.