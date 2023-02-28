Parts of Southern California have now seen more snow this year than New York City & Philadelphia

INSIDER/GRACE ELIZA GOODWIN — It's been such a notably dry winter in the Northeast that parts of southern California have now seen more snowfall this season than New York City and Philadelphia, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms over the weekend battered southern California with heavy rain and even some snowfall in regions that don't typically experience it. Some towns in the San Bernardino County foothills were blanketed with snow on Saturday, reaching down from the mountains into inland suburbs like Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana, USA Today reported.

"Areas in the Inland Empire near Fontana, Rialto, and Devore have now picked up more snow this winter than New York City and Philadelphia," the National Weather Service San Diego tweeted over the weekend.

The National Weather Service's Philadelphia office told Insider that Rialto, a town in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains and the San Gabriel Mountains, has received one inch of snow so far this winter, with neighboring Fontana also receiving one inch of snow.

By contrast, Philadelphia has only received 0.3 inches of snow so far this winter, and New York City has seen just 0.4 inches of snow, the weather service said.

New York City may finally break its historically snow-free winter this evening, with snowfall forecasted to reach three to five inches in Manhattan, according to the National Weather Service. Philadelphia, however, is still beaten out by southern California for now.