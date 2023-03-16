Watch Now
News

Actions

Parents of soldier murdered on Army base 21 years ago, react to the death of Fort Hood trooper

Amanda-Gonzales.jpg
Gonzales Family
Arrest in cold case murder of pregnant Texas soldier killed 2 decades ago<br/><br/>
Amanda-Gonzales.jpg
Posted at 9:38 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 22:38:16-04

FORT HOOD, Texas — The parents of Amanda Gonzales, a pregnant soldier from Texas murdered on an Army base 21 years ago, reacted to the death of Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz and the investigation into her death.

"We are saddened to hear of the death of another female soldier on a US Army Base. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldier’s family at this time."

Gonzales's parents Gloria and Michael Bates told 25 News Reporter Nick Bradshaw they want to see more done to protect the men and women who serve.

Army officials said they're "actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding" Basalduaruiz's death.

The Army provided no details about how the female soldier died other than the day on which it happened and that Army CID is looking into the death.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019