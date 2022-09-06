Parents of 19 children killed in Uvalde push to raise legal age to buy AR-15 rifles

UVALDE, Texas — The parents of the 19 children massacred in Uvalde are demanding action.

They’re sending a letter this week to Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan aimed at pushing to raise the legal age to purchase AR-15 rifles to 21.

"We're hoping he'll lend us an ear and make gun safety measures priority number one come January," said Roland Garza, a Uvalde County Commissioner working with the families, about the effort. "We're not gonna get the special session so we're moving on to January."

They hope the state Legislature will take up the measure when it resumes in January.