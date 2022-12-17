Overnight shooting near Bryan business, 1 injured: Police

BRYAN, Texas — A man was shot early Saturday morning near a Bryan business.

The shooting, about 4 a.m., occurred "across the parking lot" as officers were investigating a disturbance in the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue.

At around 3:40 am, officers responded to the 3700 block of S Texas Ave for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4:00 am. Officers located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/UoBXBpx9jH — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 17, 2022

