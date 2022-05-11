Open Conversation: Understanding Mental Health

WACO, Texas — Mental health is a topic not many people are comfortable talking about, but roughly 20 percent of Americans live with a mental illness. Despite how common it is, mental health is still hard for people to talk about or to understand what exactly it is.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, meant to raise awareness and help connect people with resources to help.

There are many different approaches when it comes to taking care of mental health. That can include visiting with a therapist, psychologist, or even finding support groups. Taking a more holistic approach has been gaining popularity as well, with more people turning to practices like yoga, reiki and meditation.

One of the hardest hit demographics when it comes to mental health is college students, but local schools hope to change that by making their resources more available.

To get in touch with resources in Central Texas, the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network can be reached at (254) 752-3451 or at their Crisis Hotline at (866) 752-3451.

The National Suicide Hotline is (800) 273-8255. To reach the National Mental Health Hotline, the number is (866) 903-3787.

