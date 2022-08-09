Open Conversation: Social media's affects on mental health

WACO, Texas — Social media can be a great tool to keep in touch with friends and family at a distance, but using it too much may be harmful to your mental health.

Recent studies show social media can increase depression and anxiety and even impact someone's confidence or self-worth. While no one is immune from the negative effects of social media, teenagers tend to be more affected.

A study done by the Depression Alliance shows roughly a quarter of teenagers believe their social media impacts them negatively. Nearly half of the teens interviewed said they are addicted to their accounts and about 70% say they've experienced cyberbullying, which also impacts mental health.

Experts predict lessening social media usage can lower depression by 37%. They recommend setting a schedule, only allowing yourself about a half hour on social media each day.

Also, turn off your notifications. If you don't see it come through, you're more likely to stay off the apps. If you find there's one outlet that's been more harmful to your mental health than others, consider deleting your profile and staying off of it altogether.