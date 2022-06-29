Open Conversation: Raising awareness on PTSD

WACO, Texas — When it comes to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, many people only think of members of the military. While veterans do make up a majority of people diagnosed with PTSD, it is possible for victims of other traumas develop the disorder as well.

"The more we learned about PTSD and about regulating our nervous system and the way our bodies work, really any significant trauma could potentially lead to PTSD," Heart of Texas Counseling Center's Aranza Torres told 25 News.

Mental health experts now recognize victims of domestic violence, child abuse and even sexual assault can also face PTSD.

"Survivors of sexual assault have been reported to have the same levels of PTSD as combat veteran," It's On Us Executive Director Tracey Vitchers said.

Dr. Emma Church is an abuse and assault survivor in Waco. She told 25 News she struggled for years and now shares her story to show others that recovery is possible.

"All of a sudden, you wake up one day and say oh my god I'm better," she said.

There are many different approaches to recovery. Reach Therapeutic Riding Center hosts equine therapy in central Texas to help those struggling with a disability or their mental health.

According to the Newport Academy, animal assisted therapy helps reduce stress and can help those who are struggling with anxiety, depression and even PTSD.

For more information on the Riding Center, you can call them at (254) 848-7888. For more help, the PTSD hotline is 866-210-1303.