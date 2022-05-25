Open Conversation: Mental health post-pandemic

WACO, Texas — The start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020 created a lot of uncertainty in our world; creating another pandemic of its own - the downfall of many people's mental health.

The World Health Organization announced in early 2022 depression and anxiety increased by 25% worldwide following the pandemic.

Many Texas counselors said they've also seen an increase in people needing their services locally, especially among children.

While children's mental health was among the hardest hit, so was that of their teachers. A recent study out of Merrimack College shows roughly 40% of teachers are ready to leave the profession following the pandemic.

If you're struggling with your mental health following the pandemic, you're not alone.

To get in touch with resources in Central Texas, the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network can be reached at (254) 752-3451 or at their Crisis Hotline at (866) 752-3451.

The National Suicide Hotline is (800) 273-8255. To reach the National Mental Health Hotline, the number is (866) 903-3787.

