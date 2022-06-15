Open Conversation: June is PTSD Awareness Month

WACO, Texas — June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month.

The Department of Veteran Affairs estimates about 12 million adults have it during any given year. The VA reports roughly 6 percent of the US population will have PTSD at some point in their lives.

Despite how common it is, there's a lot that people don't know about the mental illness.

So what is PTSD? PTSD is defined as developing in people who have experienced a shocking, traumatic or dangerous event.

While everyone recovers from trauma differently, one local veteran told 25 News his service dog saved his life.

"She helps me be the person I want to be instead of the person I have to be because of my symptoms," Jodie Revils said.

Revils is now a service dog advocate, encouraging other veterans to consider that option.

Another option for people struggling is Songwriting with Soldiers. The organization uses music to heal trauma.

Songwriting with Soldiers started in Central Texas just outside of Fort Hood, as a way for soldiers to express themselves and begin the healing process after all that they faced overseas.

“Listening to their words being repeated back to them, I think that has one of the biggest impacts. Being heard,” said Kristin Starling, executive director for Songwriting With Soldiers.

If you're one of the millions of people struggling with PTSD, there are many resources to help.