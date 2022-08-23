Open Conversation: Baylor University counselors prepare for students return to campus

WACO, Texas — Heading back to school can be challenging for students of all ages.

This can be especially hard for college freshmen, who are not only returning to class but are also starting a whole a new chapter of life. Moving away from parents and hometown friends can be stressful, but there's also a lot of excitement around starting college.

Counselors at Baylor University recommend students find a way to balance their schedules early in the semester to help prevent feeling overwhelmed or burnt out.

"Like everything you need to have a balance in life," Dr. Randal Boldt, senior associate director of the Baylor Counseling Center, told 25 News. "Working hard and pushing hard academically is great, but there's a time to relax and play even."

Dr. Boldt works in one of the campus' two counseling centers. He encourages students to use their free resources if they are struggling.

"You want to do that before it starts to impact your grades, before it impacts your relationships, before it impacts your activities that you're involved in," he said. "I think that's the risk if you don't find help or support, your college experience is going to be impacted very strongly."

The university offers free and confidential one-on-one or group counseling. It also has a free 24-hour telehealth option for students.