Open Conversation: Back to School Mental Health

CENTRAL TEXAS — Students have been heading back to school across the state, but with changes to COVID-19 and routine, a lot of kids struggle with heading back to class.

"A change in general routine is generally the hardest thing for kids when they are going back to school," said Katie Chadwell, adolescent therapist.

Nearly 66% of school-aged students have reported having back to school anxiety after the COVID-19 pandemic. And while being back in the physical classroom for most students means a new sense of normalcy, the change in schedule can create uneasiness.

"There are pluses and minuses to all changes, but we are seeing a lot of good things," Chadwell said. "But I think it is just really hard for kids to go from this atmosphere with at-home technology learning model to a completely in-person model."

But it's not just those in high school or middle school struggling with coming back to class, but also college aged students who are heading back to campus.

"I think the biggest issue for campuses right now is how to re-engage students," said Dr. Liz Jodoin with Mantra Health. "How to create that sense of belonging. How to get them back on campus and interacting with one another."

According to Mantra Health, 73% of college students will face some sort of mental health challenge during their years on campus, but the majority of students never end up reaching out for help.

"What we see a lot unfortunately is that students are aware but they are afraid," Jodoin said. "The stigma, you keep it in the family, you don't talk about it, and it can become really scary and they don't do it."

But the change from online to in-person isn't the only thing impacting students. After the Uvalde shooting in May, the question of safety has a lot kids on edge.

"There is this new increased anxiety about safety at school," Chadwell said. "I have kids who are usually very good students who usually don't act out and are now acting out and struggling with their grades."

According to Chadwell, it's important for parents to not invalidate their child's fear or anxiety.

"That doesn't help their sense of fear by saying, oh that won't happen to you and brushing it off," Chadwell said. "So I think it is important that the very first thing is just to listen."

