'One day at a time': How Texans are sticking to New Year's resolutions for 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We’re just over two weeks into 2023, which may mean that your New Year’s resolutions may start to feel a little fizzled out.

Experts say it’s normal for New Year's resolutions to fizzle out, especially if you have big goals, but it can affect your mental health.

Ashley Frank is like a lot of folks.

She works from home and admitted she sits on the couch all day.

With that said, she wants to leave the living room more this year.

In fact, her New Year’s resolution is to run a marathon.

Craig Droog is visiting his daughter from Katy and isn’t thinking that big, but he admits he wants to focus on his health more too.

Resolutions, some make them, but not many keep them.

If you’re yearning for big results or a massive change, carrying that weight every day may be a heavy one.

“We want to make sure that we’re not viewing ourselves as a failure, like we’ve done something wrong,” Chanel Hicks, a professional counselor said.

“Maybe it was just our plan that failed us.”

Hicks explained that giving ourselves grace when it comes to a new year and knowing it’s OK to restructure a plan is key.

“Whatever you're trying to do or whatever your goal may be, it's probably really tough otherwise it wouldn't be a goal and the last thing you want to do is be tough on yourself,” she said.

It’s a mindset both Frank and Droog are trying to remember while they strive for physical activity.

“If you’re tracking it’s ok to miss one day, but try not to double up,” Droog said.

“Some days your body is not feeling it, try not to be too hard on yourself, you’ll get back into the regimen, you can make up for it on a different day,” Frank added.

“It’s all about keeping up with that mindset.”

According to a Forbes study, 20 percent of people say they plan on focusing on mental health this year.

Meanwhile, 85 percent say whatever they set their mind to in 2023 will have a lasting impact far beyond this year alone.